Wednesday Link-A-Mania

Crank team working on Ghost Rider 2?

The guys over at Heat Vision are hearing rumours that the team behind the Crank and Gamer movies have been approached about Ghost Rider 2 . An actual Marvel version? Count us in.

Never Let Me Go trailer

The trailer for Never Let Me Go is now available over at Apple. Directed by Mark Romanek, and starring Carey Mulligan and Keria Knightley, the trailer gives us a look at the somewhat creepy lives of students at Hailsham Boarding School. Just don’t cross that fence…

Robert Downey Jr in Oz prequel

Deadline are reporting that Robert Downey Jr has joined the cast for the Oz prequel , along with Sam Raimi being confirmed as the director of the piece. Thankfully, this means World Of Warcraft is on hold…

Peter Jackson for The Hobbit?

The rumour mill is really churning up over The Hobbit since Del Toro left for other projects. Deadline again report that Peter Jackson is being questioned about directing the two Hobbit films.

Eyes on impressions of Rage

Post Apocalyptic shooter Rage , the first new IP to be developed by id software in ten years, is shaping up to be an action packed romp through a Mad Max style wasteland, over at Kotaku.

The Thing prequel gets release date

The Thing prequel, being directed by Matthijs van Heijningen (that’s a mouthful), has had a release date confirmed . The Thing didn’t particularly need a prequel (the film explains everything), but maybe it’ll be good.

Legend of the Guardians trailer

A new trailer for Zack Snyder’s Legend of the Guardians is available over on Yahoo. The animation looks great, but it’s still a film about talking owls.

