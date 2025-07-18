I've played over 100 hours of Marvel Rivals and have never pre-ordered an art book faster

It's been a long time since a competitive, online hero shooter has gripped me quite as much as Marvel Rivals, but since it launched at the end of 2024, I've played it at least every week.

It being free-to-play is definitely what initially grabbed my attention, but it's the stunning artwork featured throughout the game that's kept me a fan. Now, the official Art of Marvel Rivals book is available to pre-order for $54.99 at Amazon, so I can still browse through my favorite sketches of Cloak and Dagger and Squirrel Girl without even having to boot up the game.

The Art of Marvel Rivals | $54.99 at Amazon

The Art of Marvel Rivals from Dark Horse Books is a 208-page full-color hardcover, bursting at the seams with all the stunning artwork of the game's heroes, villains, and locations as seen in-game. It's a perfect collector's item for fans of the game, or just for those who want a reference of all the fabulous drawings to help improve their own Marvel art. UK: £49.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: NetEase)

A lot of F2P games tend to have ugly and confusing menus, but navigating through Marval Rivals to see my Cloak and Dagger proficiency edge ever so close to Lord is a more than pleasant experience when I get to gaze upon the full roster of stunning art for the game's now 40 playable characters.

Instead of just re-using pre-existing art from the comics, Marvel Rivals adapted this stunning sketchy style that's resulted in some of my favorite depictions of the entire universe-worth of characters. As much as I adored reading through Ryan North and Erica Henderson's Unbeatable Squirrel Girl comics back in the day, nothing brings a bigger grin to my face than how Art Director Dino and his team made Doreen look with her anime-like expressions, and vibrant new outfit - and that's before I mention her cute 50s pin-up and punk-rock skins.

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals Art Director Dino calls this the "dynamic comic style" and states in a Art Vision Vol. 01 video on the official game's website that "creating a compelling style unique to Marvel Rivals, with a strong and distinctive visual representation" had always been the team's goal, and I can't wait to feast my eyes on a 208-page book full of that visual flair.

We don't quite know yet if the upcoming artbook will feature any never-before-seen sketches, but publisher Dark Horse Books states that the hardback is full of development art of the game's characters, including of their "imitable skills and equipment, and a vast wardrobe of unique costumes" and concept art "which can be analyzed in extreme detail" - I've never pre-ordered an artbook faster in my life.

With the artbook set to launch on September 2 later this year, there's a big chance that some of my favorite outfits in the game so far might not be represented. Season three recently kicked off, and the new Power of the Phoenix battle pass features symbiote versions of Squirrel Girl where her fluffy tail has been transformed into a large gaping jaw of terrifying Venom-like proportions - there's even a symbiote Jeff the Land Shark, too. But I guess that's what second volumes are for.

