This amazing Donkey Kong Bananza merch is exclusive to Japan, so I've found the next best thing

I wasn't expecting Donkey Kong Bananza news that'd make me grumpy this morning, but here we are. Nintendo just unveiled a fresh wave of DK-related merch based on the new game, and it looks fantastic. Unfortunately, it's also exclusive to Japan. Bummer.

With all this hype surrounding the game now that that the Donkey Kong Bananza review embargo has lifted, many of us would likely have snapped up this merch (which can only be purchased from the Japanese Nintendo Store and includes everything from plushies to keychains) faster than DK can smash apart those crystal bananas. Luckily, there's still some decent Donkey Kong Bananza collectibles available for the rest of us.

The best Donkey Kong merch available now

Donkey Kong Bananza Amiibo | $29.99 at Amazon

The most obvious bit of DK merch based on Bananza would be the official Amiibo figure that releases alongside the game. It allows you to unlock Pauline's 'Diva Dress' outfit whilst providing access to gold Kong tiles you can throw at enemies, so it's actually useful as well as being a handsome collectible.



UK price: £16.99 at Nintendo

Lego Mario Kart Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo | $34.99 $29.49 at Amazon

This isn't strictly based on Bananza's redesign for DK, but because it's Lego you really can't tell. This is now the cheapest way of getting a Lego Donkey Kong figure, so is definitely worth a look if you'd like a small but charming ode to the gorilla.



UK price: £29.99 at Amazon

Hot Wheels The Super Mario Movie Donkey Kong Kart | $18.50 $17.48 at Amazon

OK, so it's for the Super Mario Movie. But this Hot Wheels toy uses the same design as Bananza, so it's going in the roundup.



UK price: £43.87 at Amazon

Donkey Kong Character Jacket | $69.99 at Nintendo

You can become the main man himself with this official Donkey Kong Character Jacket. It's cool that it apes his design (pun intended), but the best bit is that the hood has his little quiff. Oh, and the zip is a DK tie.



UK price: £49.99 at Nintendo

Donkey Kong water bottle | $44.99 at Nintendo

I'm always a fan of practical merch, and it doesn't get much more practical than a water bottle. This one shows DK in his happy place eating bananas, and the green background has a subtle banana pattern stamped onto it.



UK price: Unavailable

Donkey Kong Bananza Rally Towel | 650 Platinum points at Nintendo

If you're a longtime Nintendo fan who's accrued some points, you can spend them on this DK towel that shows the gorilla careening along in a minecart.



UK price: Unavailable

Top of that list is, of course, the Bananza Amiibo which is available for $29.99 at Amazon (or £16.99 from Nintendo if you're based in the UK). This recreates DK's new look in his now-iconic pose and has him joined by Pauline, who's clinging on to his tie for dear life. Besides being a fetching statue to go on your shelf or desk, it's also got in-game functionality.

In a similar vein, you can also grab a Lego Donkey Kong from Mario Kart for $29.49 at Amazon instead of $34.99 right now. Even though it's not strictly based on his new design, you can't tell because of the figure's bricky nature. There are plenty of other Lego sets on Amazon featuring DK's extended family too, so it's probably the most comprehensive list of merch for anyone bitten by the Bananza bug.

Personally speaking, the thing I'm most disappointed not to have from Japan's Bananza merch is the plush DK with his new design. It's the first plushie I've seen in a while that captures his massive arms, giving him the muscular look he has in the games. Those hand-towels are also very snazzy. Come on Nintendo, can you throw us a bone (or should I say, banana)?

More Nintendo goodies

Want to get your new console all ready for vacation? Check out the best Nintendo Switch accessories, or the best Nintendo Switch cases.