Tuesday Link-A-Mania

James Marsters to star in Syfy pilot; Locke & Key coming to TV; Jessica Alba to star in Spy Kid 4 ; and loads more

• IDW Comic Locke & Key to become a Fox TV series, produced by Spielberg and JJ Abrams’s chums Roberto Orci and Alex Kurztman, reveals Vulture . The story involves three kids who end up watching over a secret, spooky New England mansion filled with mystical doors that transport them to different worlds and give them special powers (like turning into a ghost).

• Jessica ( Dark Angel) Alba is to star in Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World says Hollywood Reporter ’s Heat Vision Blog . Robert Rodriguez will again be directing what will in effect be a reboot of the series, with Alba as the mother of a new team of Spy Kids.

• The film rights to a new SF trilogy of books by Blade , Batman Begins and The Dark Knight scripter David Goyer have been snapped up by Warner Bros, according to Deadline . The yet-to-be-published Heaven’s Shadow (which will be followed by Heaven’s War and Heaven’s Fall ) is about world’s reaction to an alien threat.

• Dimension Films has already announced a sequel to Piranha 3D after the first film earned back almost half its budget in its opening weekend at the US box office (even though it did open at number six).

• Neville Page, the conceptual artist who's worked on Star Trek , Cloverfield , Piranha 3D and Tron: Legacy , has been tantalising Wire with hints about what the creature in Super 8 might be like.

• The BBFC has classified a trailer for the Tom Baker Doctor Who story “Meglos” indicating that it is due for imminent release on DVD, according to the Doctor Who News Page.