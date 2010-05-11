Tatum and Latifah are Cheaters

Ron Howard has drafted in Channing Tatum and Queen Latifah for his new comedy Cheaters .

The duo join an already impressive cast list that includes Vince Vaughn (also producing), Jennifer Connelly, Winona Ryder and Kevin James.

Cheaters was written by Allan Loeb, who also wrote this year’s Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps , and features Vaughn and James as best friends slash business partners.

When Vaughn witnesses James’ wife (Ryder) playing away, he is trapped in an unenviable position. Should he reveal her disloyalty?

Tatum has been lined up to play Ryder’s “tattooed and pierced” lover – and just in time for the film’s Chicago shoot, which begins in June.

Catch Cheaters at it when it’s released on 14 January 2011.

