Ratner snaps up The Unknowns

What’s that? Brett Ratner is sniffing around another comic-book movie? After making a total balls-up of the X-Men finale? Has the world gone mad?



Well yes, apparently so actually. According to Variety , Ratner’s Rat Entertainment production company have purchased the rights to girl-power-gone-wild saga, The Unknowns .



Written by Mark A. Altman and Steve Kriozere, the series follows the rather slinky figure of Alexis Davenport, a supposedly ordinary woman who gradually discovers that she was once the distinctly kick-ass leader of shadowy team, The Unknowns.



Intrigued (as you probably would be), Alexis sets about searching for the rest of her former team-mates and whichever shadowy government-type who’s wiped her memory.



Sounds a bit like a cross between Kill Bill and a History Of Violence to us, with the welcome addition of some eye-wateringly revealing costumes. Alexis is based on model-cum-actress Monica Olsen, so expect somebody suitably pneumatic to bag the leading role.



No director is attached to the project as yet, with Ratner in line for production duties only. With a safe pair of hands behind the camera, this could be an adult comic-book adaptation with serious potential…



