Puss In Boots website goes live

Puss In Boots may be winding things down in the Shrek -verse with Shrek Forever After this month, but the character’s spin-off flick is only just getting started.

The film’s official website has just launched over at pussinbootsthemovie.com , and has offered us our first bit of cat nip – revealing new feline Kitty.

According to the description online, the flick “tells the hilarious and courageous (daring, bold, brave) tale of Puss’ (Antonio Banderas) early adventures as he teams with mastermind Humpty Dumpty (Zach Galifianakis) and the street-savvy Kitty (Salma Hayek) to steal the famed goose that lays the golden egg”.

So Kitty’s street savvy, eh? Was it she who taught Puss how to pull that big-eyed look of utter cuteness, then? We expect the prequel will include a fair few nods like that, and no doubt a few characters from the Shrek -verse will be making cameos.

Click the images below (grabbed from the site) for larger versions...

Puss In Boots opens in cinemas on 4 November, 2011.

Coughing up hairballs with excitement?