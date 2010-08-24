Paul Rudd joins Bobby Blue Sky

Already set to star alongside Elizabeth Banks and Zooey Deschanel in upcoming comedy My Idiot Brother , Paul Rudd has reportedly signed on for more family-based fare in the shape of Bobby Blue Sky .



According to Pajiba , Bobby Blue Sky tells the tale of a trio of dysfunctional siblings whose lives are thrown off kilter by the accidental fame of their baby brother, a character in a series of children’s books written by their father.



Whilst no character details have been confirmed as yet, it seems safe to assume that Rudd will play one of the three siblings. He’s knocking on a bit to be playing anyone’s baby brother…



Meanwhile the other two could be played by Topher Grace and Kristen Wiig, both of whom are in negotiations to join the cast.



No director is attached at yet, but the script comes from the pen of TV writer Emily Kapnek, best known for her work on HBO’s Thomas Jane-starring drama, Hung .



Rudd is always an affable watch, whilst Wiig has carved a career out of stealing every scene she’s in, so we’re quietly excited by this one. Scheduling details are unsurprisingly sketchy, but the project has been tentatively slated for a 2011 release.