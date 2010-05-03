Naomi Watts heads up The Impossible

Naomi Watts will soon be jetting off to Cannes where two of her films – Doug Liman helmed Fair Game and Woody Allen’s You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger – are making their bows.

Before that, though, she’s still busily signing deals. The actress has just been recruited by Summit Entertainment to star in The Impossible alongside everybody’s favourite Scotsman Ewan McGregor.

Based on the events surrounding the Thailand tsunami of 2004, the flick will be directed by Juan Antonio Bayona, and was scripted by his Orphanage writer Sergio G Sanchez.

According to Variety , Filming is set to commence this August in Alicante, Spain (really, we’re not jealous at all), before moving to Thailand in October.

Summit, who are planning on releasing the film Stateside, also picked up the distribution rights to Watts’ Fair Game a few days ago.

Game also stars Sean Penn, and finds Watts in the real-life role of CIA agent Valerie Plame, who caused a minor scandal in 2003 when her identity was revealed by a Washington Post columnist.

Think Watts and McGregor make an impossibly attractive on-screen pairing?