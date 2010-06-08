Milla Jovovich has some Bad Luck

Milla Jovovich has signed on to star in new supernatural thriller Bad Luck .

Planning to shoot in 3D, the film is being helmed by horror director David Ellis and follows a group of college buddies whose bad luck superstitions come true in a deadly fashion.

Ellis also has a number of other projects on the go, including Shark Night 3D , set to shoot this summer and which the director says “is going to be killer”.

As well as that, he’s directing War Monkeys . “I guess you'd say [ it ] has a Snakes On A Plane vibe about it. People haven't seen Monkeys with guns!”

Finally, Ellis is also attached to direct The Genesis Code with Hayden Christensen, whose character discovers a secret murderous sect who may have been responsible for the death of his sister.

Jovovich is about to finish shooting Faces In The Crowd and will be gracing our screens next with Resident Evil: Afterlife .

Source: [ Moviehole ]

Think Bad Luck sounds good?