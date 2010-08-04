Luc Besson's Section 8 gains Vincent Regan

Share

Luc Besson's 3D movie Section 8 has picked up 300 and Clash Of The Titans actor Vincent Regan.



In an exclusive interview with Total Film on the set of Brit thriller The Holding , Regan - who worked with Besson over a decade ago on César Award winner Joan Of Arc - revealed that he will be re-teaming with the flamboyant French director for Section 8 .

The flick, which Regan describes as “ Taken meets The Fifth Element in 3D”, is being written and produced by Besson, while Irish duo James Mather and Stephen St. Leger will direct.



Gifted a modest budget of just $30m, Section 8 is set on a military prison that is floating in Earth's orbit. Expect gritty drama, the rat-a-tat of gun blasts, and an abundance of explosions...

Think it's about time Besson returned to action films?