How to watch WWE WrestleMania 37: live stream wrestling from anywhere

The big weekend is here, and not only is WWE WrestleMania 37 the first to stream on Peacock’s new WWE Network channel, but it’s also the first major WWE event to have a live audience since the pandemic hit.

With WWE giants Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil hosting and performances from Bebe Rexha, Bad Bunny and more, you won’t want to miss this weekend’s action. That’s why we’re showing you how to watch WrestleMania 37 with a WWE live stream from anywhere in the world.

WWE WrestleMania 37 at a glance You can live stream WrestleMania 37 through Peacock's new dedicated WWE Network channel in the US. Meanwhile BT Sport Box Office is your go-to for a UK broadcast. PPV channel Main Event holds the rights in Australia.



WWE WrestleMania 37 takes place at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.



Pre-show entertainment is due to start at 7pm ET / 4pm PT, but the main event is due to kick off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on both nights. That's a 1am BST start time in the UK and 10am AEST start on Sunday morning In Australia.

We’ve got a world championship bout on the cards for both Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 with the best of the Raw and Smackdown divisions gathering for the biggest night of the wrestling calendar.

The main event will roll around on Sunday night when Roman Reigns will take on both Edge and Daniel Bryan in a thrilling conclusion to a long-running power struggle storyline. However, rock up on Saturday night to catch Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley fight it out for the title as their intense feud reaches a fever pitch.

You’ll find all the info on how to watch WWE WrestleMania 37 just below, with a wrestling live stream available wherever you are.

See also: find out the most-watched shows of 2021 so far

See also: Premier League live stream guide

How to live stream WWE WrestleMania 2021 online in the US

Peacock

WWE WrestleMania 2021 is the first pay-per-view event to exclusively be broadcast on Peacock's new WWE Network channel. That means you'll need to pick up a Peacock subscription to have access to the $29.99 PPV event. Peacock Premium comes in at $4.99 a month. On top of your WWE coverage you'll also get access to a range of shows, movies, and sports as well. WWE WrestleMania 2021 starts at 7pm ET / 4pm PT (the main show begins at 8pm ET / 4pm PT) on Saturday, April 10 and at the same time on Sunday April 11. If you're already a Peacock subscriber but are out of the country over the big weekend, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream WWE WrestleMania 37 in the UK

BT Sport Box Office

BT Sport Box Office holds the UK rights to WrestleMania 37, but you don't need to be a BT Sport subscriber to catch the £14.95 PPV pass for each night. You can purchase direct from BT or through a Sky, BT or Virgin TV subscription. You can also live stream the event via the BT Sport Box Office app. It's going to be a late one, though, with both nights kicking off the main show at 1am BST. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can still access all of your streaming services through a VPN.

How to watch WWE WrestleMania 2021 in Canada

WWE Network

The recent move to Peacock doesn't effect Canadian viewers, so you can still catch a WWE WrestleMania 37 live stream using the standard WWE Network. You'll find the channel available through a range of local TV providers. If you're not already subscribed, you can expect to pay upwards of $44.99 for the PPV event, which starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

How to live stream WWE WrestleMania 37 in Australia

Main Event

Australian fans can tune into WrestleMania 37 through Main Event, which is available through both Foxtel and Optus TV. The event costs AU$29.95 per night, and starts at 10am AEST on Sunday April 11 and Monday April 12. If you're away from Oz right now but want to catch Fastlane, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

How to live stream WWE WrestleMania 37 if you're out of the country