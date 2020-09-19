Premier League live stream: How to watch the Premier League online from anywhere

Premier League live stream football is back on our screens, and it's as if it never went away. For the first time ever, Liverpool are reigning Premier League champions, and their title rivals have spent the summer hoovering up some of the best talent on the continent in order to close the gap to Jurgen Klopp's side. Replacing the relegated Norwich, Bournemouth and Watford are West Brom, Fulham and, most notably, Leeds, the giants who fell into financial oblivion and out of the Premier League in 2004, and have built one of the most watchable sides around under Marcelo Bielsa. Read on to find out how to live stream all of the 2020/21 Premier League action from anywhere.

How to get a Premier League live stream from anywhere The 2020/21 Premier League season is underway, and set to run until May 23, 2021. In the UK, broadcasting rights are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport, and Amazon, though the BBC is showing one game for free in September. Premier League coverage details for the US, Canada, and Australia are detailed below, and if you're abroad right now you can try this VPN deal, which will enable you to access your local feed just as if you were at home.

The 2020/21 season kicked off on September 12 after the shortest preseason in history - so short, in fact, that both Manchester clubs' opening games had to be postponed in order to grant the sides 30 days off since the end of the last campaign. Still, it's nice to resume normal-ish service - but until fans are allowed to return it won't feel quite right.

The on-field action will be as absorbing as ever, not least because of the new and returning faces. Bielsa is understandably getting the most attention, but it's nice to see both Slaven Bilic and Scott Parker plying their trade in the top flight again.

And there's been an influx of superstars and rising stars, in James Rodriguez, Donny van de Beek, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva, Ollie Watkins, Rodrigo and Ferran Torres, to get viewers off their seats, regardless of team loyalties.

Most intriguing of all, however, could be the midfield battle and relegation scrap. Most of the usual relegation candidates have brought some serious new talent on board, which could make things tough for the league's new boys - though they don't look like slouches either. The margin between Europa League hopes and relegation fears could be finer than ever, so read on to find out how to get a Premier League live stream from anywhere in the world.

This weekend's Premier League fixtures

Saturday, September 19

Everton vs West Brom, 12.30pm BST - BT Sport

Leeds vs Fulham, 3pm - BT Sport

Man United vs Crystal Palace, 5.30pm - Sky Sports

Arsenal vs West Ham, 8pm - Sky Sports

Sunday, September 20

Live stream the Premier League online in the UK

Various - Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime, BBC

Premier League broadcasting rights are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime in the UK, and the BBC is showing Leicester vs Burnley on September 20, which of course you'll be able to watch for free. That's the Beeb's only Premier League game of the 2020/21 season. As ever, the lion's share of matches are on Sky Sports (or Sky Sports via Now TV), which has snagged the rights to 146 games. BT Sport, meanwhile, is showing 58 Premier League matches, and Amazon Prime has 22 games, which include all of the fixtures that make up Gameweeks 13 (December 15-17) and 16 (December 28-30). You can also get BT Sport on a rolling one-month contract for just £35 a month, or pick it up with a new broadband deal. If you're not an Amazon Prime member already, you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial to watch some of the streaming platform's Premier League games without paying a penny. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League online with any of these broadcasters, then fear not, and grab a VPN to get your football hit no matter where you are.

How to watch the EPL in the US

NBC and Peacock

EPL fans based in the USA can get their Premier League fix on NBC and through NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock, which has absorbed the old NBC Sports Gold Premier League Pass. NBC will be showing all 380 games of the 2020/21 season live, more than 175 of which will be available to live stream on Peacock, which costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, or $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year without ads. However, you can try it out without paying a penny by taking advantage of Peackock's seven-day free trial. If you want a bunch of extra TV channels though, then you might want to check out Sling Blue which comes with NBCSN for just $30 a month and there's a Sling free trial too. There's also a different bundle with Hulu and over 60 live channels for $54.99 a month. Remember, if you're outside of the States and want your usual NBC coverage, check out the VPN route to gain access to the action - more details below.

How to live stream Premier League soccer in Canada

DAZN

Dazn is the exclusive Premier League rights holder in Canada, with the network showing all 380 fixtures live, and you can try before you buy taking advantage of the one-month free trial that's on offer. This will roll on to $20 per month or $150 for a year after that. Once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada right now, you can use a VPN to access your local Dazn coverage just as if you were back at home.

How to live stream the Premier League in Australia

Optus Sports

Every single fixture of the 2020/21 Premier League season will be shown through Optus Sports, which is great for any of you who have one of their packages already. However, if you only want to stream the Premier League online, you can take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport, for AUS$15 per month, and get access to all the games that way instead. And remember, if you're away from Australia at the moment, you can still access Optus Sports' coverage with the aid of a VPN.