Serie A live stream in the USA: How to watch Italian football online

Want to get your Italian soccer fix in the US? Then this guide has everything you need to enjoy a Serie A live stream every weekend for the new 2020/2021 season. We'll tell you about all the best ESPN Plus streaming deals for the best viewing options for anyone in the US. We've looked at prices around the world and are delighted to say we think the US viewers have the best value deal by far - Europeans are paying way more than you for this sort of coverage.

That's right folks, Serie A is back, and though Juventus wear the scudetto on their shirts for the ninth season in a row, the sense of a possible changing of the guard surrounds the new season. The Old Lady clinched the title by the skin of her false teeth last time out, and champions though they are, the risky appointment of managerial novice and ex-player Andrea Pirlo coupled with the steady improvement of their rivals makes this the most difficult to predict Serie A season in quite some time. Read on to find out how to get a Serie A live stream for all the 2020/21 season from anywhere, so you can see the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paulo Dybala strut their stuff every weekend.

The 2020/21 Serie A season runs from September 19 to May 23, 2021. In the US, ESPN+ is the exclusive broadcaster of Serie A football, showing multiple live games every week.

How to watch Serie A Italian soccer in the US

ESPN+

ESPN has the rights to Serie A in the US, and you can get your fill of Italian top-flight soccer on the streaming service ESPN+, away from traditional TV. At just $5.99 a month, it's an absolute bargain and comes packed with plenty of other sport too like UFC Fight Nights and the German Bundesliga. Better yet, we think the absolute best-value option if you're after some other content is a discounted bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus, all for just $12.99 a month.

It may seem ludicrous to criticize a side that has just won Serie A nine times in a row, but it's hard to escape the impression that Juve have stagnated over recent years. Inter Milan finished just one point behind them last season while playing a much more fluid brand of football, and the chasing pack behind them contains the heavyweights Lazio, Roma, AC Milan and Atalanta, who have now finished third twice in a row. To be fair, Juventus did win the title with a few games to spare and basically made no effort for the final few games of the season and lost both, probably to rest players for their Champions League fixtures - which they blew anyway.

Antonio Conte's Inter look likely to push the champions all the way again this season, though their city rivals Milan have used the summer transfer window to heavily strengthen their squad, adding Simon Kjaer, Brahim Díaz and Ante Rebic to an already promising line-up. That said, there's still plenty of time for more transfer action, with the window not closing until October 5.

At the other end of the table, it will be intriguing to see how Benevento, under the stewardship of legendary Juve/Milan striker Pippo Inzaghi, fare. They dominated Serie B last season, finishing 20 points ahead of their nearest rivals, and their derby clashes with Napoli this season will see the Insigne brothers go head to head, while the Inzaghi brothers will duel when Lazio come to town.

Crotone, relegated two years ago, join Benevento in the top-flight alongside Serie A debutants Spezia, with survival the main goal for all three clubs. Read on to find out how to get a Serie A live stream from anywhere in the world.

This weekend's Serie A fixtures

Saturday, September 19

Fiorentina vs Torino

Hellas Verona vs Roma

Sunday, September 20