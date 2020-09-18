Bundesliga live stream in the USA: how to watch German football online with ESPN

It's almost time for the new season so let's check out your options on watching a Bundesliga live stream wherever you are in the world to catch all the latest top-tier German football action.

The Bundesliga flexed its muscles on the European stage last season, with both Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig venturing deep into the Champions League. Munich, of course, had to make room in their silverware cabinet for the famous silver cup after beating PSG in the final, weeks after securing their 20th DFB-Pokal trophy and 29th Meisterschale - their eighth in a row.

What's more, Hansi Flick's side look even stronger than before, having added the supremely gifted Leroy Sané to their ranks. For Borussia Dortmund, last season was a painful one. They finished 13 points behind their bitter rivals, having been just four points behind at the restart. One feels they'll need luck on their side to mount a legitimate title challenge, but stranger things have happened. Read on to find out how to get a Bundesliga live stream for the 2020/21 season, no matter where you are.

How to watch Bundesliga German soccer in the US

ESPN+

ESPN has the rights to the Bundesliga in the US, and you can get your fill of German top-flight soccer on the streaming service ESPN+, away from traditional TV. Hold on a second though, as we think there's an even better deal to be had. Especially if you're after some extra content as there's a discounted bundle deal that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus, all for just $12.99 a month.

Lucien Favre has an enormous job on his hands if he's to finally upset Bayern's apple cart. The good news is that Dortmund have managed to hold onto Jadon Sancho, add an excellent right-back in Thomas Meunier, and can count on the phenomenon that is Erling Haaland right from the get-go.

The Norwegian striker joined die Schwarzgelben midway through last season and finished the campaign with four fewer goals than top scorer Sancho. To say that big things are expected of the young man would be an understatement. Jude Bellingham, signed for €25 million from Birmingham, looked like one for the future, but has already become Dortmund's youngest ever goalscorer.

RB Leipzig weren't far behind Dortmund in the table, but Julian Nagelsmann's side has lost star striker Timo Werner, whose goals will be near-impossible to replace. Only Robert Lewandowski hit the back of the net more times than the Germany international last season, and Yussuf Poulsen doesn't look up to filling his boots.

They inexplicably decided against signing Patrick Schick permanently too, which they may come to regret. That's a shame because in Dayot Upemacano, Ibrahima Konaté and Marcel Sabitzer they have the foundations in place for a very special team. Could Borussia Mönchengladbach or Bayer Leverkusen make a dash for a top three place in their stead?

The Bundesliga, perhaps more than any other European football league, is famous for the atmosphere created by the clubs' legions of fans, and the hope is that they'll be able to return in full voice, tifos in hand, one day soon because they've been sorely missed. Whether you're a German football fanatic or a Bundesliga newbie, read on for details on how to live stream Bundesliga football from anywhere.

The 2020/21 Bundesliga season runs from September 18 to May 22, 2021. In the US, ESPN+ is the exclusive broadcaster of Bundesliga football, and it shows some second tier games too.

This weekend's Bundesliga fixtures

Friday, September 18

Bayern Munich vs Schalke

Saturday, September 19

Köln vs Hoffenheim

Union Berlin vs Augsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arminia Bielefeld

Werder Bremen vs Hertha Berlin

Stuttgart vs Freiburg

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Sunday, September 20