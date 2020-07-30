Wondering how to get the Disney Plus upgrade with Hulu and ESPN Plus? Although the $12.99 per month offer is a fantastic one, it can raise a few questions. If you already own one of the three streaming services, do you need to cancel it and start again? Should you delete your account, or will you need to phone someone? Don't panic: it's easy, and we're here to take you through the process.

Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus: $12.99 per month

Getting the Disney Plus upgrade isn't as complicated as it seems. More specifically, you won't need to cancel anything at all if you already own Disney, Hulu, and / or ESPN Plus. Because Disney owns all of these companies, they'll simply update your bill when you opt in to the bundle offer (regardless of where you click on it).

If you don't have any of the streaming services mentioned above, on the other hand? Well, it's really quite straightforward - simply click the button displayed on the Disney Plus homepage. That's all there is to it.

Ready? Here's a more detailed breakdown of how to upgrade Disney Plus.

What if I already have Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Disney)

If you already have Disney Plus and want to get the Hulu / ESPN Plus bundle added to your membership, it's not hard at all. Just sign in as normal on the website or app, click on your profile that sits in the top right-hand side of the screen, and choose 'Account' from the menu. Once you're on the Account page, scroll down until you find a big Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu banner. Click it and follow the instructions. Your bill will then be updated with your Disney Plus upgrade (fear not, you won't be charged for a separate Disney Plus sub and the bundle).

What if I already have Hulu?

(Image credit: Hulu)

Got an existing Hulu subscription? No worries. Head over to the Hulu website, go to your account, click 'Manage Plans', and pick one of three options (the bundle mentioned above, Hulu and Disney Plus by themselves, or an ad-free Hulu account with Disney Plus). All you need to do is click on the slider tab of the bundle you want, then Review Changes at the bottom of your screen. That means you can be enjoying Disney Plus, Hulu, and / or ESPN Plus within moments thanks to this Disney Plus upgrade.

What if I already have ESPN Plus?

Already own an ESPN Plus account? It's every bit as straightforward if you want that Disney Plus upgrade. Use this Disney Plus link or head to the ESPN Plus website. Then follow the relevant instructions, and... well, that's it.

As the official ESPN website help pages note, "Disney will provide you a credit against the bundle price in an amount equal to the effective monthly price of your existing subscription. If you purchased ESPN Plus through an app store (Apple, Roku, etc) you’ll need to link an ESPN account to your app store purchase".

And don't forget you'll need a prime screen for enjoying your new subscription on so it's worth checking out the best gaming TVs to get something that'll be ideal for games too, or the best 4K TVs under $500 if you're on a budget.