Bundesliga live stream: how to watch German football online from anywhere

It's almost time for the new season so let's check out your options on watching a Bundesliga live stream wherever you are in the world to catch all the latest top-tier German football action.

The Bundesliga flexed its muscles on the European stage last season, with both Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig venturing deep into the Champions League. Munich, of course, had to make room in their silverware cabinet for the famous silver cup after beating PSG in the final, weeks after securing their 20th DFB-Pokal trophy and 29th Meisterschale - their eighth in a row.

What's more, Hansi Flick's side look even stronger than before, having added the supremely gifted Leroy Sané to their ranks. For Borussia Dortmund, last season was a painful one. They finished 13 points behind their bitter rivals, having been just four points behind at the restart. One feels they'll need luck on their side to mount a legitimate title challenge, but stranger things have happened. Read on to find out how to get a Bundesliga live stream for the 2020/21 season, no matter where you are.

How to get a Bundesliga live stream from anywhere The 2020/21 Bundesliga season runs from September 18 to May 22, 2021. In the UK, BT Sport is the exclusive broadcaster of Bundesliga football, and it shows the odd second tier game too. Bundesliga coverage details for the US and Australia are detailed below, and if you're abroad right now you can try this VPN deal, which will enable you to access your local feed just as if you were at home.

Lucien Favre has an enormous job on his hands if he's to finally upset Bayern's apple cart. The good news is that Dortmund have managed to hold onto Jadon Sancho, add an excellent right-back in Thomas Meunier, and can count on the phenomenon that is Erling Haaland right from the get-go.

The Norwegian striker joined die Schwarzgelben midway through last season and finished the campaign with four fewer goals than top scorer Sancho. To say that big things are expected of the young man would be an understatement. Jude Bellingham, signed for €25 million from Birmingham, looked like one for the future, but has already become Dortmund's youngest ever goalscorer.

RB Leipzig weren't far behind Dortmund in the table, but Julian Nagelsmann's side has lost star striker Timo Werner, whose goals will be near-impossible to replace. Only Robert Lewandowski hit the back of the net more times than the Germany international last season, and Yussuf Poulsen doesn't look up to filling his boots.

They inexplicably decided against signing Patrick Schick permanently too, which they may come to regret. That's a shame because in Dayot Upemacano, Ibrahima Konaté and Marcel Sabitzer they have the foundations in place for a very special team. Could Borussia Mönchengladbach or Bayer Leverkusen make a dash for a top three place in their stead?

The Bundesliga, perhaps more than any other European football league, is famous for the atmosphere created by the clubs' legions of fans, and the hope is that they'll be able to return in full voice, tifos in hand, one day soon because they've been sorely missed. Whether you're a German football fanatic or a Bundesliga newbie, read on for details on how to live stream Bundesliga football from anywhere.

This weekend's Bundesliga fixtures

Friday, September 18

Bayern Munich vs Schalke

Saturday, September 19

Köln vs Hoffenheim

Union Berlin vs Augsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arminia Bielefeld

Werder Bremen vs Hertha Berlin

Stuttgart vs Freiburg

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Sunday, September 20

RB Leipzig vs Mainz

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

Remember if you're abroad right now and away from your normal local coverage, a VPN can let you tune in to Bundesliga football just as you would if you were at home.

Live stream the Bundesliga online in the UK

BT Sport

UK-based football fans need to head over to BT Sport to tune in to all the Bundesliga action. You can get BT Sport as part of BT's extensive phone and broadband deals, but if it's sport alone you're after then the BT Sport Monthly Pass, priced at just £25 a month on a contract-free basis, is the option to consider. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch Bundesliga football online through your BT Sport subscription, then fear not, and grab a VPN to get your German football hit no matter where you are.View Deal

How to watch Bundesliga German soccer in the US

ESPN+

ESPN has the rights to the Bundesliga in the US, and you can get your fill of German top-flight soccer on the streaming service ESPN+, away from traditional TV. Check out our ESPN+ price guide for more details.

How to live stream the Bundesliga in Australia

ExpressVPN | From $6.67 / £5.50 per month

If you're away from home at any point during the 2020/21 Bundesliga season, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN is a 'Virtual Private Network' that enables you to appear online as if you are somewhere else. This method gives you a way around any region restrictions or geoblocking, letting you watch shows when you're away from you're usual services. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best VPN to go with and is perfect for a Premier League live stream. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too. 2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country or the country of the streaming service you've opted for and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue. 3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching!