How to watch Real Madrid vs Benfica: Champions League 2025/26 2nd leg free streams worldwide

Real Madrid host Benfica at the Bernabéu on Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League playoff, holding a 1-0 lead from the first match. Vinícius Júnior scored the winner in Lisbon, though the game was marred by his allegation of racist abuse against Gianluca Prestianni, who has been handed a provisional one-match ban. Wondering how to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid online? Read on to find out more.

Madrid head coach Álvaro Arbeloa is expected to start Vinícius despite the controversy. Los Blancos head into the clash after a league defeat to Osasuna and will need an improved display to progress. If they advance, a last-16 tie with Sporting CP or Manchester City awaits.

Benfica, managed by José Mourinho, who is suspended for the return leg, won 3-0 domestically at the weekend. However, their poor away record in Spain and Madrid’s strong history of defending first-leg leads leave the Portuguese side facing a tough challenge.

Is it possible to stream Benfica vs Real Madrid for free? Yes. The match between Real Madrid and Benfica is available to stream at no cost on RTE Player in Ireland. If you’re currently outside the country, you can still tune in by using a VPN to access the coverage as though you were back home. Among the available options, NordVPN is our preferred choice.

How to stream Real Madrid vs Benfica live in the United States

In the United States, the Real Madrid vs Benfica match will be streamed live on Paramount+.

Plans begin at $8.99 per month, with better value available if you choose an annual subscription instead of paying month to month.

If you’re traveling outside the US, you can still access your subscription by Nord VPN to stream Paramount+ just as you would at home.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Benfica live in the UK

In Britain, Real Madrid vs Benfica is available on TNT Sports 1.

The best way to access TNT Sports is through cord-cutting Discovery+ with plans starting at £30.99 per month.

Is it possible to stream Real Madrid vs Benfica on a mobile device? Absolutely, most broadcasters offer streaming platforms accessible on mobile devices, either through dedicated apps or your phone’s web browser. For instance, Virgin Media Play in Ireland, TNT Sports in the UK, and Paramount+ in the US all provide mobile apps. You can also stay up-to-date with key 2025/26 Champions League moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).