How to watch T20 World Cup 2026 — watch from anywhere

Learn how to tune in to the T20 Cricket World Cup from wherever you're with our full how to watch guide

Harry Brook of England and Salman Ali Agha of Pakistan interact ahead of the ICC Men&#039;s T20 World Cup India &amp; Sri Lanka 2026 Super 8 match
(Image credit: Sameera Peiris-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is now underway, and while off-field issues dominated much of the build-up, the focus has firmly shifted to the cricket. With the action in full swing, the tournament already looks finely poised, and picking a winner is far from straightforward.

This year’s edition is being staged across India and Sri Lanka, with matches played at eight venues over four weeks. Two groups are battling it out for four semi-final places, all with the same ambition: to be crowned champions in Mumbai on 8 March.

So, which sides are shaping up as genuine contenders for the knockout stages? And who might emerge as the tournament’s surprise package as the race intensifies?

Can I watch T20 World Cup 2026 for free?

Yes. ICC.tv
Free Cricket

Yes. Every T20 World Cup 2026 fixture is free-to-air on ICC.tv in multiple countries — find the full list right here.

Note that countries not included are the likes of England, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and India.

New to ICC.tv? Register for a free account for free T20 World Cup coverage.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action free of charge as if you were right at home.