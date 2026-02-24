How to watch T20 World Cup 2026 — watch from anywhere

Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is now underway, and while off-field issues dominated much of the build-up, the focus has firmly shifted to the cricket. With the action in full swing, the tournament already looks finely poised, and picking a winner is far from straightforward.
This year’s edition is being staged across India and Sri Lanka, with matches played at eight venues over four weeks. Two groups are battling it out for four semi-final places, all with the same ambition: to be crowned champions in Mumbai on 8 March.
So, which sides are shaping up as genuine contenders for the knockout stages? And who might emerge as the tournament’s surprise package as the race intensifies?
Read on below for a complete guide to where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 live streams online, on TV and potentially for free.
- Watch T20 World Cup on ICC.tv (select countries)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
- T20 World Cup 2026: Sat, Feb 7 – Sun, Mar 8 (full schedule below)
Can I watch T20 World Cup 2026 for free?
Yes. Every T20 World Cup 2026 fixture is free-to-air on ICC.tv in multiple countries — find the full list right here.
Note that countries not included are the likes of England, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and India.
New to ICC.tv? Register for a free account for free T20 World Cup coverage.
Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action free of charge as if you were right at home.