Clash Of The Titans 2 gets a director

Clash Of The Titans 2 has landed itself a director in the form of Battle: Los Angeles helmer Jonathan Liebesman.



Taking the monster-sized reins from Louis Leterrier, who directed this year’s Clash remake, rumours have linked Liebesman to the fantasy follow-up for some time, but only now has his deal been confirmed.



Leterrier himself announced back in April that he would not be directing the sequel - and considering all the hoo-ha surrounding his flick’s rush-job post-conversion into 3D, it’s not hard to understand why he’d want to distance himself from the series.



This time around, Liebesman will be shooting all the mythic action in 3D, and is aiming to film early in 2011. Original stars Sam Worthington and Gemma Arterton will reprise their roles as Perseus and Io, who will no doubt be sucked into another plot involving giant beasts of myth and legend.



As for Liebesman’s District 9 -alike alien invasion film Battle: Los Angeles , that’s opening in March 2011, and stars Michelle Rodriguez and Aaron Eckhart.