Christian Bale takes The Last Photograph?

Christian Bale has been linked to a new drama entitled The Last Photograph .

Based on an idea by Watchmen director Zack Snyder, the script has been scribbled by Kurt Johnstad (who co-wrote 300 with Snyder), while Niels Arden Oplev is in talks to direct. Oplev is best known for directing the Swedish thriller The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo .

According to Pajiba , the drama “revolves around a photograph that becomes the catalyst for a journey two men undertake through war-torn Afghanistan”.

Not much to go on, but it’ll at least give Bale a break from the superhero roles, having spent much of his time dedicated to Batman or John Connor in the past few years.

Bale’s next project is The Fighter , which hits screens in December and follows boxer Micky Ward. He’s also expected to sign on for Batman 3 once that officially goes into production.

