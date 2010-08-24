7 Movie Stars' Favourite Comic-Books
Rosario Dawson
“I’m a big Neil Gaiman and Steve Niles kind of fan. More Dark Horse Comics, B.P.R.D. , Lenore . I love Lenore !
Comics are something I’ve always loved and enjoyed – My Uncle Gus is a comic book artist who's done everything from story boarding to the different Vs cards to freelancing with DC & Marvel on books like JLA and Spider-Man .”
Nicolas Cage
“I grew up reading comic books and in fact, I think that’s how I learnt to read really. I learned words like ‘opaque’. I was a fan of the monsters – the Hulk, Ghost Rider.
I really liked those characters cos there was something complex about the look of them being scary but they were heroes. They were my introduction to anti-heroes.”
Kristen Bell
“I wasn’t into comics as a kid, and it wasn’t until Veronica Mars when I started hanging out with fanboys and then was exposed to the world of comics.
I didn’t realize how keen the stories were or how many people await the continuation of the plots with each new comic.
I think it's kind of awesome, that the stories carry on and get passed onto different writers and the comic always continues. I really like The Avengers — because I love the idea and dynamics of team crime fighting, as opposed to a solo super hero.”
Bill Hader
“I loved comic books and I always thought to myself, “Man, no one else is into this except me.” And then I got this weird confidence about it, like, “Man, no one else is into this except me. Cool. This is my thing.”
That’s how I met Seth Rogen. We were on the set of You, Me and Dupree and we just started talking about the comics we liked: Neil Gaiman’s Sandman , Watchmen ...”
Megan Fox
“My sister used to collect comics when I was a kid, so I got obsessed with it through her. And I really like to draw so I’m obsessed with a lot of the artists that do comic books – Michael Turner and Jay Scott Campbell.
I grew up reading Gen 13 , there’s one called Coward that’s really dark, and Midnight Nation , which is super interesting. Fathom was also one of my favourites. Danger Girl can be ridiculous, but sometimes it’s funny…”
Joss Whedon
“I’m a huge fan of Planetary . I love the Luna Brothers’ Girls . It’s like watching a movie. I haven't read a comic like that since I can remember. It's really intense. I love Next Wave , The Ultimates . I’m pretty straightforward. Mostly it’s guys in suits.”
Jerry Seinfeld
“I’ve been a fan of Superman since I was a kid – who’s not a fan?”