2010 Blog Awards: Best News Blog

The nominees for Best News Blog are;
A blog so infuential its founder Peter Sciretta was named one of our Most Influential People In Film 2010.
On the up-and-up, Collider have had a strong year bolstered by some big exclusives and a lot of hard work.
As well as sourcing their own news, First Showing host an RSS feed from other blogs to make sure all the latest stories are covered.
First for exclusive trailers, posters and interviews, Coming Soon throws their ample weight and experience into getting the movie skinny before anyone else.
Unapolagetically geeky, JoBlo is a site for badge-wearing movie geeks by badge-wearing movie geeks.
Highly professional blog with bags of experience and insight.
The latest news, reviews and interviews with unique insight and humour.
Using all the weight of the MTV brand to bring exclusive access to film news.
A huge catalgue of reviews and overall content, including trailers and synopsis.
One of the original and best, Dark Horizons boast excellent access and passionate content.
Vote for your favourite movie news blog