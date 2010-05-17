Another 20,000 Leagues

No, Disney isn’t already planning a sequel. Fox has plans for Nemo too

Hot the heels of the announcement that Disney is in talks with David Fincher to direct a new version of 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea comes the news that Fox is also planning a big screen outing for Captain Nemo and the Nautilus.

As The Hollywood Reporter ’s Heat Vision Blog points out, the book is well out of copyright so the text is fair game for anyone and everyone to adapt it or use its characters (which is how Nemo could turn up in The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen , f’r’instance). The report says that Fox is in talks with Ridley and Tony Scott to act as producers, that the script’s by Clash Of The Titans co-writer Travis Beacham (it had a script ?) and that Timur ( Wanted ) Bekmambetov is in negotiations to direct.

So, which one of the projects is going to nab Robert Downey Jr to play Nemo?

And, if either or both of these projects get made, how many mags are going to be using the headline “Finding Nemo”?