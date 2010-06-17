Nicholas Cage and Nicole Kidman unite for Trespass

Nicolas Cage and Nicole Kidman have signed on to star in the action-adventure Trespass .



Joel Schumacher will direct the stars who will play a married couple taken hostage by a brutal foursome trying to make some easy money.



The studio behind Trespass , Nu Image/Millennium Films can’t get enough of Cage at the moment. He has already starred in three of their other productions, Drive Angry , The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call - New Orleans and The Wicker Man . He is also said to be reprising his popular roles in National Treasure 3 and Ghost Rider: The Spirit of Vengence later this year.



Cage can next be seen in Disney’s The Sorcerer’s Apprentice this summer while Kidman will be appearing alongside Jennifer Aniston in Adam Sandler’s Just Go With It .



Wanna see Nick and Nicole caged? Leave a comment!

