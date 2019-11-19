All the new Marvel TV shows coming in 2019 and beyond

So much has happened with the new Marvel TV shows recently that it's hard to keep track. From Disney Plus heavy-hitters to more unsung series, there's been a wave of news and, unfortunately, cancellations hitting the small screen projects.

If you need the lowdown on all things MCU and beyond, we've got the inside track. Everything from quotes from the cast, to snazzy logos, release dates, and so much more are all covered in detail. Marvel Phase 4 is in safe hands, while there are some goodbyes to be had elsewhere...

Spoiler warning! The events of Avengers: Endgame are so important to the future of Marvel TV that numerous spoilers lie ahead.

Falcon & Winter Soldier

Image credit: Marvel / Disney

Marvel and Disney are taking their new MCU spin-offs on Disney+ very seriously indeed. Just to prove it, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told Variety: “These episodes will intersect with the movies in a very big way, It’s a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore.” Having also confirmed that there’ll be “ramifications” for other TV shows and movies, and that “post-Endgame the MCU will be extremely different” – something made abundantly clear by Spider-Man: Far From Home – it looks like the next generation of new Marvel TV shows aren’t simply going to be cynical cash-ins.

Falcon & Winter Soldier, which releases in Fall 2020, will unite Captain America’s two BFFs, as played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan on the big screen. With Steve Rogers having departed to get old with Peggy Carter at the end of Avengers: Endgame, he left his shield and the Captain America mantle with Sam “Falcon” Wilson, so we’re guessing this will focus on Wilson’s struggles to follow in his predecessor’s footsteps, and Bucky “Winter Soldier” Barnes’ efforts to reintegrate with society. “I think it's time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we've met him through,” Stan said at an unnamed comic convention (as reported by Comicbook.com), while Mackie said at SDCC that he wants to find out "what makes The Winter Soldier tick… and what ticks him off.”Whatever happens, if the show echoes the espionage movie tone of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, they won’t have any complaints from us.

Beyond the lead duo, Daniel Bruhl is back as Baron Zemo, while Emily VanCamp is reprising her role as Sharon Carter Also exciting is the creative team behind the camera. Empire's Malcolm Spellman has long been attached as showrunner (Variety first reported his involvement in October 2018), while The Wrap says that John Wick creator writer Derek Kolstad is one of the writers. Meanwhile, Deadline has regular The Handmaid’s Tale helmer Kari Skogland down to direct what’s rumoured to be a six-part series, though no episode count has yet been confirmed.

WandaVision

Image credit: Marvel / Disney (Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Like the upcoming Black Widow movie, this new Marvel TV show is one to file in the “Hang on a sec, aren’t they dead?” column.

Focusing on Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision, the Disney+ series, which has a release window of Spring 2021, will revisit the boy-meets-girl story that was doomed in the most unlikely of circumstances – y’know, when the boy had a stone with the power to destroy the universe forcibly removed from his forehead in Avengers: Infinity War. That sort of thing’s going to put a downer on any relationship, but Wanda Maximoff and her Synthezoid beau will find a way back.

WandaVision is confirmed to take place post-Endgame and will also star Teyonah Parris as an all-grown-up version of Monica Rambeau (who later becomes Photon in the comics) from Captain Marvel. Hinting at the show's direction at SDCC, Kevin Feige says: “It’s unlike anything we’ve ever done before.” It will also serve as a lead-in to another big Marvel Phase 4 project, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen will reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff there, too.

Speaking of which (witch?), Wanda is going to be developed far more than she ever was on the silver screen. Olsen told a buzzing Hall H crowd at SDCC: "We’re gonna have a lot of fun. We’re gonna get weird, it’s gonna get deep, and have lots of surprises. We’re finally going to understand Wanda Maximoff.”

How weird? Check out this new WandaVision poster, highlighting a slice of 1950s domestic bliss tinged with all the surreal trappings of a Too Many Cooks. We're sold.

Jac Schaeffer, one of the writers of Captain Marvel, is on board as showrunner, says the Hollywood Reporter, while Feige has described the series as “something unexpected and surprising, as well as something we can only do in a long-form series.” Marvel’s currency is now so high that it’s earned the right to experiment, so expect the MCU to visit places it's never been before with WandaVision.

Loki

Image credit: Marvel / Disney

Loki has the potential to be the biggest of all of Disney+’s MCU shows, seeing as the god of mischief is by some distance the highest profile character making the move to television. And just when you thought this new Marvel TV show had to be a prequel series detailing the God of Mischief’s history as a thorn in his brother’s side, Avengers: Endgame changed the rules again. Having been unceremoniously executed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, Loki’s earlier incarnation found a Tesseract-shaped escape route during Captain America, Iron Man and Ant-Man’s trip back to the timeline of the first Avengers movie.

Back in February, the Hollywood Reporter said that the new show will see Loki (Tom Hiddleston reprising his role from the movies) “popping up throughout human history as an unlikely influencer on historical events” – a fact seemingly confirmed by Kevin Feige’s appearance at a Disney investor event (reported by SlashFilm), where a photo in the background clearly shows Loki in a ’70s city, as Jaws is showing at the cinema.

However, Feige said at SDCC that the Loki TV show will take place after Endgame. Of course, with the multiverse timey-wimey stuff still up in the air (and the interesting choice of logo which could hint at four different Loki eras), who knows what tricks the God of Mischief has up his sleeve?

Tom Hiddleston has also confirmed that the show will approach two major questions: Loki's death, and what happens to the Tesseract. There might even be a female Loki on the cards, as Sophia Di Martino has been cast in a lead role.

However this plays out, Loki adventuring through time and space being a bit naughty sounds like a TV show we want to watch. It's arriving in Spring 2021.

Hawkeye

Image credit: Marvel / Disney

Hawkeye is the last of the current batch of new Marvel TV shows from the MCU to be released. Arriving in Fall 2021, the Hawkeye series will launch on Disney+ and will see Clint Barton training up Kate Bishop to be his replacement. Not much else is known, not even who will be playing Bishop, though Hailee Steinfeld was attached to the role at one point.

What If?

Image credit: Marvel / Disney

The MCU is set to make its first leaps into animation, alternative history and the anthology series with Disney+’s What If?, launching in Summer 2021. If the comics are anything to go by, we'll be getting a series featuring a left-turn down the road less travelled when it comes to iconic MCU moments. Indiewire reports that the first episode will show what would happen if Peggy Carter had been turned into a super soldier instead of Steve Rogers, while comic book story “what if Loki had found the hammer of Thor?” will reportedly form the basis of one episode.

The cast is, well, incredible: Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Neal McDonough, Dominic Cooper, Sean Gunn, Nicole Portman, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Toby Jones, Djimon Honsou, Michael Rooker, and Jeff Goldblum all return as their MCU characters, while Jeffrey Wright will voice The Watcher.

The chance to see an alternative view of the Marvel movie timeline sounds intriguing and fun – though the version of MCU history where Tony Stark never escaped from captivity in Afghanistan may be rather brief... We do, however, have our first look at one of the What If stories, thanks to Disney Plus showing concept art of Captain America as a zombie and a look at a scenario where Peggy Carter became Captain Britain.

She Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel

(Image credit: Marvel)

Why are these all bundled together? Well, frankly, we don't know a great deal about the TV shows that will introduce these trio of characters to the MCU just yet. Other than a logo for each show and the fact that they're coming to Disney+ in the next few years (and then some), Marvel has been reluctant to share much more.

Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao has been brought in to write She-Hulk, while each of the three characters will also appear in future MCU movies. Other than that? Watch this space.

Ghost Rider

Image credit: Marvel / Disney

Sorry to disappoint but Ghost Rider has been cancelled. The series was due to air in 2020, with Gabriel Luna getting back to the cosmic chopper as Robbie Reyes. Unfortunately, plans changed and a "creative impasse" with Hulu led to the project being canned.

Helstrom

Image credit: Marvel / Disney (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel’s also dealing with the occult in Helstrom – though this new Marvel TV show is based on characters who’ll only be familiar to the comic book faithful. The show will focus on Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the children of a “mysterious and powerful serial killer” who may just have connections to, well, hell. “Marvel’s known for all the heart, humour, and action they put into every series, but this time around we’re adding some scares to that mix,” boasts showrunner Paul Zbyszewski. “I think we’ve found a compelling way to dissect some of our deepest fears through the experiences of our two lead characters.”

Sounds spooky. Like Ghost Rider once was, Helstrom is due in 2020.

Hulu animated shows

Image credit: Marvel / Disney

Howard the Duck is coming to TV – and he’s not alone. Indeed, it looks like Hulu is the new Netflix in terms of Marvel Television shows, as the US streaming network has four – technically five – new animated series in the works.

As well as the Howard-fronted series, there’ll be new Marvel TV shows devoted to M.O.D.O.K. (aka Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing), Hit-Monkey, and Tigra & Dazzler. And they’ll all come together to form a supergroup called – wait for it – The Offenders. Even if the team-up show is a disaster, you’ve gotta love that title…

With creative teams boasting Patton Oswalt and Kevin Smith, these shows look likely to be more overtly comedic than other new Marvel TV shows. “A giant head. A monkey. A tiger lady and a disco queen. And the duck. Brought together because no one else could but Marvel Television on Hulu. M.O.D.O.K., Hit Monkey, Tigra & Dazzler, and Howard the Duck will form a team no one asked for – The Offenders. (And wait until you see who the Team Leader is!)” teases executive producer Jeph Loeb.

Agents of Shield season 7

(Image credit: ABC/Marvel)

Agents of Shield’s seventh (and final) season is set to air sometime in 2020. With the ending in sight, Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb has opened up about the show’s final run, telling Deadline this is "the best kind of creative situation." Outside of that, much of the plot has been kept under wraps.

The Agents of Shield season 6 finale could help tip us off about what lies ahead (or should that be behind) for the 13-episode run next year. The gang find themselves in 1920s America and, as time travel has permeated much of Agents of Shield (and now the MCU), expect the team to try and find their way back home to the present.

Cloak & Dagger

(Image credit: Marvel/ABC)

Perhaps one of the more underappreciated members of Marvel’s TV roster, Cloak & Dagger’s past 18 months has seen it put two extremely solid seasons in the books, but there’s no sign yet of a third on the way.

That’s not to say we’re saying goodbye to Tandy and Tyrone forever, though. Despite no season 3 announcement, Cloak & Dagger will be showing up in The Runaways season 3. Showrunner Joe Pokaski has even told Den of Geek that he has a seven-season plan in mind for the show. Here’s hoping that comes to fruition.

The Runaways

(Image credit: Marvel/ABC)

It was announced back in March that The Runaways would be returning for a 10-episode third season – and they’re not coming alone on December 13.

As mentioned above, a Cloak & Dagger crossover is in the works. Co-showrunner Josh Schwartz said at a recent Television Critics’ Association panel (via Cinema Blend) that they “can’t give any details on the story yet” but “it will be a blast for fans of both shows.”

Runaways season 3, however, will be its last. It has been cancelled by Hulu.

Sony's Spider-Man shows

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

This one is still in the early stages, yet could be among the most exciting of all the new Marvel TV shows, the Disney+ offerings included. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are working on a couple of projects. That includes “a handful of live-action shows using Sony’s Marvel characters, of which there are like 900 characters” according to Miller (via Deadline). “We’re figuring out a way to develop the shows so that each are their own unique experience but also related.”

Among the characters that Sony definitely have access to are the stable of Spider-Man heroes and villains that roam everywhere from New York City and beyond. An interconnected web of shows spinning out of Lord and Miller’s undoubtedly great track record with licensed characters (let’s not talk about Solo) could mean that Sony has the next mini-MCU on its hands. No release date for any of the shows yet, however.

Elsewhere, Sony Pictures chairman Tony Vinciquerra has confirmed (via Variety) that there are "five or six" Spider-Man shows currently in the works. Phew. That's a lot of Spidey.

Will Netflix's Marvel shows ever make a return?

(Image credit: Netflix/Marvel)

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but it doesn’t look like Netflix’s Marvel shows will be making a comeback, at least not on Netflix. With Jessica Jones being cancelled earlier this year, that marked the end of MCU-related shows on the streaming service, with Luke Cage, The Punisher, Daredevil, and Iron Fist having already been canned.

Will these characters have a future elsewhere? Head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, says (via Slash Film). “I don’t know. There were a lot of great characters that were on those Netflix series and I think there is a period of time, it’ll be a while, before we use any of them based on what the contracts were, so I’m not sure,” before adding, “Answering that question is a spoiler.” Never say never – even if Feige is in peak tease mode.