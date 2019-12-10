New GTA Online radio station coming this week: iFruit Radio

On the heels of the GTA Online Diamond Casino mega-Heist, today Rockstar announced a new radio station coming to its crime sim. It's called iFruit Radio, and like the Diamond Casino Heist, it will arrive on Thursday, December 12. It's the game's 21st radio station, and it will be available in GTA Online and GTA 5 itself.

"Cherry-picked by Danny Brown and special guests including UK rapper Skepta, iFruit Radio features 27 tracks from artists including DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Denzel Curry & YBN Cordae, City Girls, Skepta & AJ Tracey, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib and many more," Rockstar says, "including exclusive tracks and debuts from Baauer x Channel Tres ft Danny Brown and slowthai."

Here's the full tracklist for those wondering:

Baauer and Channel Tres feat. Danny Brown – Ready to Go

Megan Thee Stallion ft DaBaby – Cash Shit

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Crime Pays

Skepta ft Nafe Smalls – Greaze Mode

Pop Smoke – 100K on the Coupe

slowthai – I Need

Danny Brown – Dance In The Water

The Egyptian Lover – Everything She Wants

Burna Boy ft Zlatan – Killin Dem

Skepta & AJ Tracey – Kiss and Tell

D-Block Europe – Kitchen Kings

JME ft Giggs – Knock Your Block Off

Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

Yung Thug ft Gunna and Travis Scott – Hot (Remix)

DaBaby ft Kevin Gates – POP STAR

Kranium feat AJ Tracey – Money In The Bank

J Hus – Must Be

D Double E & Watch the Ride ft DJ Die, Dismantle and DJ Randall – Original Format

Shoreline Mafia – Wings

Alkaline – With the Thing

Headie One ft Skepta – Back to Basics (Floating Points Remix)

City Girls – Act Up

Denzel Curry & YBN Cordae – Alienz

Koffee ft Gunna – W

DaBaby – BOP

Naira Marley – Opotoyi (Marlians)

ScHoolboy Q – Numb Numb Juice

ESSIE GANG ft SQ Diesel – Pattern Chanel