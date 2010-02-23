Missile Command flick firing up

Classic 1980s arcade game Missile Command could be making its way to the big screen.

That’s if the concept’s copyright holders, game gurus Atari, can come to a suitable agreement with the Hollywood suits. The company is currently in negotiations with a number of studios about a cinematic adap/interpretation.

Fox are said to be the frontrunners for the concept rights, which involves defending the planet Zardon from the alien marauders of Krytol.

According to the ever-dependable Wikipedia (our memories of the game are fuzzy, we're not that old), “ Missile Command is considered one of the great classic video games from the Golden Age of Arcade Games”, and enjoyed a resurrection of sorts on the Xbox 360 in 2007 (below).

So... this could go one of two ways. The first way would lead to Doom style, well, doom. The other to a magical realm populated by the likes of Mortal Kombat and Resident Evil ...

Yeah, okay we lied. This really has only one way to go: the bargain bin of your local Blockbuster. Will Hollywood never learn?

Do you really want a Missile Command film?