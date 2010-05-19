Mean Moms on the way

The producers of devilishly funny teen comedy Mean Girls are looking to produce a new chuckler for New Line/ Warner Bros entitled Mean Moms .

Grotesque American spelling aside, Moms is being viewed as a sort of sequel to the Lindsay Lohan-Tina Fey-starrer, and is being adapted from a book by the same self-help author Rosalind Wiseman.

According to Variety , the flick will follow a married mother of two who moves to the “high class suburbs” from a small town in America, and is confronted with the “cut throat world of competitive parenting”.

Sort of like Desperate Housewives . Dara and Chad Creasey are currently adapting Wiseman’s 2006 novel, the gloriously overblown title Queen Bee Moms & Kingpin Dads: Dealing with the Parents, Teachers, Coaches, and Counselors Who Can Make--or Break--Your Child's Future .

No word yet if any of the adults/kids from Mean Girls will be putting in an appearance, but if Tina Fey isn’t recruited it’ll be a travesty – that woman could read a map and be hilarious.

