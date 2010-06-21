Popular

Johnny Depp in The Rum Diaries

By

First official images released

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp’s next Caribbean cinematic outing The Rum Diaries has released two official images online.

Despite the Caribbean sun Depp looks pretty darn cool straddling a motorbike and wearing sunglasses in the newly released pictures. The Rum Diaries is based on the Hunter S. Thompson’s semi-autobiographical novel of the same name. Depp plays a journalist trying to strike a balance between work and rum in 1950s Puerto Rico.

But expect to see a younger, better coiffed Thompson than the Thompson of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas . “No ‘Extreme Hunter’ like I did in the Vegas movie.” Depp told Vanity Fair, “The Hunter of that film was somewhat hyped.”

The Rum Diary

The Rum Diary

Directed by Bruce Robinson and co-staring Aaron Echhart and Amber Heard The Rum Diary is released on 24 September.

Are you looking forward to seeing Johnny Depp cavorting in the Caribbean (again)?