Fortnite Week 6 quests - how to eliminate all of the Epic Quests in Season 6 Week 6

The Fortnite Week 6 quests are in, with several of them revolving around the different NPCs you can meet and the interactions you have with them to purchase bounties or prop disguises. In addition to those character-based Fortnite quests, we also see a couple of old classics return, so you'll need to hit the water and follow the markers to complete a swimming time trial, as well as visiting three different landmarks in Fortnite to tick them off your list. If any of these challenges are giving you cause for concern, then we've got everything you need to know about the Fortnite Week 6 quests right here.

Fortnite crafting | Fortnite weapon upgrades | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite raptors | Fortnite investigate an anomaly | Fortnite Joneses | Fortnite golden artifacts | Fortnite literature samples | Fortnite Reboot a Friend

Fortnite Week 6 quests Season 6

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Stage 1 of 2: Open safes (3)

Stage 2 of 2: Complete bounties (3)





Stage 1 of 3: Reach max shields in different matches (3)

Stage 2 of 3: Stay within 20m of a player for 3 seconds while wearing a prop disguise (3)

Stage 3 of 3: Hit from 50m or greater with a bow (1)





Stage 1 of 2: Complete the swimming time trial at Weeping Woods or Coral Castle (1)

Stage 2 of 2: Visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie's Lighthouse (3)

If you're searching for some extra help to get through any of this week's tasks, then we've got more details for all of the Fortnite Week 6 quests in Season 6:

Open safes

Fortnite safes can appear in various locations around the island, and opening them up will reward you with a stack of Fortnite gold bars, so we've got all of their potential spawn points marked out.

Complete bounties

Certain characters will offer you Fortnite bounties when you talk to them, or there are bounty boards you can interact with to start them. The characters who offer bounties are Blackheart, Blaze, Farmer Steel, Gutbomb, Splode, Ragnarok, The Reaper, and Zenith. Note that if another player eliminates your target before you, it will still count as a completed bounty.

Reach max shields in different matches

Nice and simple this one – just use a large shield potion, destroy Slurp barrels, or bathe in the blue waters around Slurpy Swamp until your shield reaches 100.

Stay within 20m of a player for 3 seconds while wearing a prop disguise

Again you'll need visit particular Fortnite characters who sell prop disguises, then get close to another player without giving yourself away. Characters offering prop disguises are Bushranger, Crustina, Jekyll, Raz, and Snow Sniper.

Hit from 50m or greater with a bow

This is easiest to attempt in Team Rumble mode, as there are more players to aim for and once you've found a bow you won't lose it if you're eliminated. Draw back your arrow to see its path highlighted, then aim for enemies at a distance.

Complete the swimming time trial at Weeping Woods or Coral Castle

Head to the water at either Weeping Woods or Coral Castle, then look around for a floating icon to indicate the start of the time trial. Once underway, leap and dive by pressing jump repeatedly to build up your speed, then follow the timer icons around the course to complete it.

Visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie's Lighthouse

Fortnite Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie's Lighthouse are three landmarks along the northwest coast of the island, and we've got all of their locations if you need any help finding where to visit them.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite Season 7