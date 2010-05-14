BLOG Don't miss Alt.Fiction

Blogger Lee Harris recommends Derby’s annual convention for horror, fantasy and SF fiction

Running since 2006, Derby’s genre fiction festival Alt.Fiction is a one-day event focusing on science-fiction, fantasy and horror. This year's session takes place at the Derby QUAD on Saturday 12 June and features some of the top authors in the field such as Paul Cornell, Ramsey Campbell, Robert Shearman, Steven Erikson, Mike Carey and many others.

It's run by Writing East Midlands and as always the day will be made up of different types of session, including author talks, Q&A panels, readings and workshops. There'll be plenty of opportunity to get books signed by attending authors, and many publishers have donated books so you can pick up some impressive freebies as well! You can expect a number of editors and publishers to be in attendance, including Angry Robot Books, Gollancz, Solaris, Abaddon and BBC Books, while genre agents John Berlyne and John Jarrold will also be sharing their experience.

A must for fans, published authors and aspiring writers. For tickets (£25) and further information visit the website at www.altfiction.co.uk .

Read about this and other events every month in SFX magazine's Event Horizon pages.