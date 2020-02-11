Birds of Prey podcast: Hear the Total Film team discuss the new movie with spoilers

Birds of Prey has finally flown into cinemas, taking the DC Extended Universe in a colourful new direction, led by the fantabulous Harley Quinn.

But how does the movie fair? Can the new anti-hero team-up outshine the controversial Suicide Squad? Or does it fall foul of the same mistakes as David Ayer's critically mauled, Jared Leto Joker-featuring blockbuster?

On the latest episode of Inside Total Film – the podcast from our sister publication Total Film – the team go in deep on the new movie, discussing whether Harley and the girl gang deserves a sequel, and diving into that ending.

Listen to the podcast below – or head over to your favourite podcast provider (including Apple Podcasts) and search for Inside Total Film.

For more Birds of Prey coverage, check out our various pieces on the Total Film website: Birds of Prey ending explained and every Birds of Prey cameos and Easter eggs listed.