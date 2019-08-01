The first trailer for Sam Mendes' epic World War One movie, 1917, is here

The trailer for Sam Mendes' new movie, 1917, had been released, teasing the Skyfall director's forthcoming First World War epic. Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden and Andrew Scott are among the star-studded cast. Watch the trailer below.

1917 follows two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic actor George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman, who played Tommen Baratheon on Game of Thrones), who are given a seemingly impossible mission. The official synopses says the pair are "in a race against time" as "they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers— Blake’s own brother among them."

The movie reunites Mendes with cinematographer Roger Deakins, marking their fourth collaboration following Jarhead, Revolutionary Road, and Skyfall. Mendes co-wrote the script with Penny Dreadful's Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

The movie is due to reach US theatres December 25, 2019, and UK cinemas January 10, 2020.