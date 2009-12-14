Sigourney Weaver on Ghostbusters 3

Sigourney Weaver has revealed a few details about the hotly-anticipated Ghostbusters 3 .



Speaking while on the Avatar promotional tour, Sigourney shared a few intriguing comments in an interview with Channel 4 News.





She said of the spectre-hunting sequel: "I'm afraid to say [ Ghostbuster 3 ] is happening, I hope people are excited about that."



"I don't know if I'm going to be in it... I know that my little son Oscar - who was kidnapped from me [in Ghostbusters 2 ] - I think he has grown up to be a Ghostbuster."



Most interestingly of all, Weaver adds: "I don't think I will have a big part. I think Bill Murray will have more to do with it - he's a ghost."



So, it's definitely a new generation of Ghostbusters then, but the idea of involving a deadpanning Peter Venkman ghost is certainly not an unpleasant one.



Source [Channel 4 News via FirstShowing ]



