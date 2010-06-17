Doug Liman nabs All You Need Is Kill

Doug Liman has ditched his Three Musketeers directing gig and taken on All You Need Is Kill instead.

Described as “ Groundhog Day with aliens”, All You Need Is Kill will be an adaptation of the novel by Japanese author Hiroshi Sakurazaka.

A spec script by Dante Harper was reportedly bought by Warner Bros in April for a sizeable sum.

The plot finds a young soldier fighting an alien entity and losing - but thanks to a handy time loop, every day he is killed and then wakes up to re-start the duel all over again. Sounds a bit like the Prince Of Persia game to us.

It’s a fun concept, and Liman knows his action from his elbow. But can he pull it off without the repetition getting tedious? We hope so.

Liman’s departure from The Three Musketeers comes as Paul W.S. Anderson’s own Musketeers movie production has benefitted from expanding an impressive cast that includes Christoph Waltz, Mads Mikkelsen and, um, Orlando Bloom.

Sad that Anderson is now our only hope for a Musketeers movie?