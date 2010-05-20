UPDATE Robert Rankin To Host Blastermind

The SFX live quiz is back, with Robert Rankin hosting, at the London Expo on Saturday 29 May



After his massive success as host of the SFX Awards Ceremony (don’t just take out word for it, check out this poll ), the legendary Robert Rankin will be lending his presence to yet another live SFX experience when he hosts Blastermind, the SFX pub quiz (without the pub) at London Expo on Saturday 29 May at 4pm. And there are a ton of Doctor Who DVDs for the winners who prove their sci-fi trivia mettle.

The king of far-fetched fiction will also be on the SFX stand for both days of the event, for signings and general chit chat, and maybe even a ukulele masterclass (though possibly not… don’t you need a licence for that kind of thing?). We hope to be able to announce another couple of authors who’ll be signing at the SFX stand soon as well. It’s all part of the Summer Of SFX Reading , after all!

London Expo takes place on 29-30 May at London’s Excel Centre in Docklands.

