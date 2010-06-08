Stanley Tucci for Captain America

Stanley Tucci and Neal McDonough have both confirmed that they will be appearing alongside Chris Evans in Captain America: The First Avenger .

Tucci has been cast as Dr Abraham Erskine, who appeared in the original comics as a German scientist who creates Project Rebirth – the top secret experiment that resulted in the creation of super soldier Captain America.

McDonough, meanwhile, confirmed that he will be playing Dum Dum Dugan in the comic movie adaptation. He also stated that he would be donning the character’s signature bowler hat.

While speaking with MTV , McDonough also confirmed the presence of The Howling Commandoes, stating the name “may change. I'm reading a few things that it might change, but at this point, it still is [ the Howling Commandos ].”

Captain America: The First Avenger is being directed by Joe Johnston and will be released in cinemas on 22 July 2011.

Source: [ MTV ]

Are Tucci and McDonough good fits for the America-verse?