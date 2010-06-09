Michael Fassbender to play Magneto?

Michael Fassbender has been approached by Marvel to star in two of its tentpole movie-verses – X-Men: First Class and Spider-Man .

The star of Inglourious Basterds and the upcoming Centurion is being touted to play a young Magneto in Matthew Vaughn’s First Class , which has already cast James McAvoy as a young Professor X.

Meanwhile, rumours abound that Fassbender has also been offered the part of the unknown villain in Marc Webb’s Spider-Man re-do.

According to Showbiz411 , Fassbender will have to choose between the roles, though, as his schedule won’t be able to accommodate both.

Which puts him in an unenviable position – which Marvel franchise to jump aboard? Either could lead to a profitable series if done right. Our money’s on First Class , with Magneto providing some brilliant possibilities for the actor.

Think Fassbender would be a good Magneto?