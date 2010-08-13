Jessica Alba Talks Machete: Exclusive
Tell us about your character
I play two characters, actually – identical twins, Santana and Sis. My main character, Santana, works for the immigration and customs enforcement agency.
Sis is very much a mess. Santana’s the first Latina character I’ve played and when Robert asked me to play this role – and he told me about this world and how socially relevant this movie was at the same time as being completely entertaining – I was onboard.
What training did you have to do?
Y’know, I had quite a bit of training on Dark Angel, so I basically just tapped back into stuff I already knew. I got to play in a way that I haven’t been able to in a long time.
I was so happy to be a movie that was all action, had really cool interesting actions and the most eclectic cast I’ve ever been part of.
Lindsay Lohans been cut from the trailer
I wasn’t in any scenes with Lindsay but she was in the movie and I think she’s great as an actress.
I’ve always thought she was great in every movie she does so I’m sure this will be the same.
Youre good friends with Robert, do you have a shorthand with him when youre working?
We really do, it’s hard to explain. We’re such good friends on a personal level and I really didn’t want to disappoint him.
He gives me the respect and the freedom to play the characters the way I want to play them.
What are people going to love about Machete?
The whole movie is eye-candy from beginning to end.
You see Robert De Niro as this staunch Republican trying to get re-elected to Steven Seagal as an over-the-top Mexican drug lord to Danny Trejo as essentially Superman.
What movies are you looking forward to?
Definitely Wall Street 2 because Wall Street is one of my favourite movies.
And The Green Hornet because I love Seth Rogan so much and I wanna see him in a graphic novel – it’ll be so cool to see him as the Green Hornet.
This is a bit of fan-boy movie
The fan-boys have been the most loyal audience for me since Dark Angel, I’m always so appreciative of their dedication and I’m happy I’m in a film that was made specifically for them. For fan boys and girls!