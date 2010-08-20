Iron Man writers signed to reboot TMNT

Iron Man scribes Art Marcum and Matt Holloway have been hired by a Turtle-powered Paramount to “reimagine” the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for a new live-action adventure.



A source over at Deadline report that the studio is “looking at this as its next huge franchise, like Transformers ”. Sounds epic. Let's just hope they're referring to the mammoth fights and quirky humour of the first, rather than the sell-out train wreck of the second.

Considering the writers have been offered a cool $1m for the job, we imagine Paramount are looking to spend a pretty penny or two on the potentially profitable reboot.



The studio have ordered a first draft by October (a quick turnaround for Hollywood), with 2012 earmarked as a release date.



No details what the story angle will be for these new heroes in a half shell, but expect an origins story for kiddies who missed the turtles the first time around - and hopefully some wry adult wit for those of us who are still kids on the inside. So long as Shredder and Splinter are present and correct, we’ll be happy nippers.



Turtle power! Excited for the new TMNT ? Or think it should crawl back into its shell?

