Final Destination 5 gets new title of 5nal Destination

Final Destination 5 , the latest in the ongoing slasher series in which teens face bizarre and unexpected deaths, has been given the official title of 5nal Destination .

Which brings back frankly terrifying memories of some ‘90s boy band called 5ive , as well as chilling our inner grammatical pixie to its absolute core.

Why didn’t they just go the whole hog and call it 5n4l D3st1n4t10n ? Perhaps it was too difficult to copyright...

The opening scene of destruction sounds fittingly catastrophic, though, set on a suspension bridge that collapses (for some reason) and inevitably kills a handful of people in creatively goreiffic ways.

Avatar ’s second unit director Steven Quale is in the director’s chair this time, and the flick will once again be in 3D, meaning we can appreciate the full-blooded horror of our characters’ icky demises.

5nal Destination opens on 26 August, 2011.

Source: [ Bloody Disgusting ]

Is Final Destination the new Friday The 13th of horror franchises, with its endless sequels? Discuss…