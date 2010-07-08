Denzel Washington wants Safe House

Denzel Washington is currently in negotiations to star in thriller Safe House for Universal Pictures.

The star, whose agent Ed Limato passed away on Saturday, is now being represented by Patrick Whitesell. Negotiations began in the weeks leading up to Limato’s death, and now appear to be continuing.

The film follows a man who is overseeing a CIA-run safe house, where a witness to a crime is hiding out ahead of a court appearance. But somebody wants them dead.

Standard fare for Washington, then, considering his background in similar action-charged roles. We suppose the devil’s in the details for this one.

Director Daniel Espinoza is currently giving the script a spit polish with the scribe of the original draft, David Guggenheim. Production is due to start at the tail end of 2010.

Source: [ Variety ]

Safe choice for Denzel? What do you think?