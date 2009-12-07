Chris Pine confirmed for Jack Ryan

Current Captain Kirk Chris Pine has long been mooted as the man to take over the role of Jack Ryan.



This has now been confirmed by producer Mace Neufeld, who also claimed that this Ryan flick would be based on an original script rather than a Clancy novel.





Neufeld said of the plot: "We pick him up on Wall Street. But I'm not going to tell you the rest of the story... The Jack Ryan movies have never been action films. They're kind of 'thinking man's thrillers'".



So the current economic crisis may be an influence on this one then. But don't expect it in a hurry, as the producers are still waiting on a script.



Pine is one of a long line of actors taking on the role, following in the footsteps of Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford and Ben Affleck.



Source [ FirstShowing ]



So, is Pine the right man for the job? And are you up for the further adventures of Jack Ryan? Comment below!