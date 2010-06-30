Scorsese's latest gets a cast

This week the final cast list was confirmed for Martin Scorcese's upcoming film, Hugo Cabret , with production also starting in London.



The film is based on Brian Selznick's 2007 novel, The Invention of Hugo Cabret , and will focus on the adventures of a boy living within the walls of a Parisian train station.



Ben Kingsley and Jude Law lead a predominantly British cast, with Ray Winstone, Christopher Lee and Richard Griffiths also starring. Chloe Moretz, of Kick-Ass fame, will also feature.



Asa Butterfield, who starred in The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas , has already been confirmed as protagonist Hugo.



Hugo Cabret will mark Scorcese's first foray into 3D territory, and is scheduled for a December 2011 release - perfectly positioned for a late Oscar run.



And with a host of Academy Award winners on board, both in front of and behind the camera, this adventure already looks a good bet for awards.



Will Scorcese triumph in 3D? You tell us...

