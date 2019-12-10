How to watch the final PlayStation State of Play of 2019 and catch the new game reveals

PlayStation's last episode of State of Play for 2019 sounds like a big one, with Sony promising a whopping "20 minutes of new game reveals, release date announcements, new gameplay footage, PlayStation Worldwide Studios updates, and more." It's exciting enough that we're getting multiple new game announcements, but I wonder if we'll see new gameplay footage from The Last of Us 2 or the Final Fantasy 7 remake . It's sure to be a doozy, so double-check your internet connection and keep this page open, as we've got the Twitch player embed you need up above.

The event kicks off on Tuesday, December 10. Here's exactly when:

Pacific time: 6am PST

Eastern time: 9am EST

UK time: 2pm GMT

Unfortunately, Sony has said that we won't be hearing any "next-gen" news in the next State of Play, so don't expect to hear anything about the PS5. Though, The Game Awards 2019 is happening just a couple days later on December 12, so there's definitely more news coming shortly thereafter.

The Resident Evil community was spun into a frenzy this week when longstanding rumors of a Resident Evil 3 remake were seemingly confirmed by leaked cover art. Since then, additional information has become an extremely hot commodity, and thankfully there's a good chance we'll get an official announcement and some new deets during the upcoming State of Play event.

