PlayStation has no idea if the PS5 will be the last game console it ever makes

With the likes of Google Stadia and Xbox Project Scarlett's xCloud streaming software set to reshape the way we play over the next few years, Sony's upcoming PS5 looks strangely (and impressively) traditional for a next-gen console.

Sure, it'll have backwards compatibility, cross-gen play, and - according to that newly leaked PS5 gameplay reveal - boast loading times faster than greased lightning, but it'll also be a physical piece of hardware with a disc drive, offline capabilities, and exclusive titles. Even so, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan wonders whether the next-generation represents the last of console gaming as we know it.

In an interview with CNET, Ryan was asked whether the PS5 was "the last console", and his comments are less optimistic than you might imagine, admitting that "I actually don't know. I've been around a while, and I sat there in 2012 and listened to all sorts of smart people tell me about mobile and that the PlayStation 4 was going to be the most terrible failure ever."

"The logic was actually hard to fault. But we believed in that product then, we believe in this next generation product now", Ryan continues. "Who knows how it might evolve? Hybrid models between console and some sort of cloud model? Possibly that. I just don't know. And if I did know, I wouldn't tell you."

While the PS5 may represent the last of the traditional consoles as we know it, then, it's more likely that the PlayStation brand will adapt rather than give up against the likes of Google, and Ryan's comments about a hybrid between physical and digital suggests the company is at least thinking about streaming and cloud software for its future tech. If latency issues can one day be addressed, then this seems a very likely thing to happen.

PlayStation, sadly, won't be at E3 2019 this year, but there's every possibility that the Microsoft Xbox E3 2019 press conference will show off what Phil Spencer and the team have been cooking up for the next generation of gaming behind closed doors. Keep an eye on our ever updated E3 2019 schedule for more news about that should it arrive...