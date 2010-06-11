Pirates Of The Caribbean 4 gets Geoffrey Rush

Geoffrey Rush is officially returning to reprise his role as Captain Hector Barbossa in the fourth Pirates Of The Caribbean .

Variety report that Rush’s Barbossa is “one of the few returning characters” from the previous flicks, with neither Orlando Bloom or Keira Knightley returning to the high seas.

Which sounds perfectly alright to us – we were bored of the Brit duo’s storyline by halfway through the first flick and just wanted more Barbossa vs Jack Sparrow action.

Hopefully we’ll get that in this fourth adventure.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides is being directed by Rob Marshall from a script by Terry Rossio and Ted Elliott. Ian McShane is onboard as the infamous Blackbeard, while Penelope Cruz will play his beautiful daughter.

The flick is set for release on 20 May 2011.

Source: [ Variety ]

Is Barbossa the best thing about Pirates ? Discuss...