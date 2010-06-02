McG options Duff novel

Director McG has bought the film rights to a soon-to-be-published novel called The DUFF .

No, it’s got nothing to do with a certain Hilary (nor with McG’s undercooked back catalogue... or Homer's favourite beer), the title instead being slang for Designated Ugly Fat Friend. Nice.

The book was written by 20-year-old author Kody Keplinger, and follows the life of 17-year-old Bianca Piper, who realises that the boy she hates is the boy that she really likes. She’s obviously just watched Bringing Up Baby .

McG plans on producing the project over at his Wonderland Sound And Vision studio. An odd choice for the action movie director, but with action pal Michael Bay also recently snapping up some book rights, McG evidently wanted in on the literary loving.

No writer(s) or director are attached yet. Keplinger’s novel is due out this autumn.

Fancy a McDuff?