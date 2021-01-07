Fortnite Week 6 quests: How to carry out all of the Epic Quests in Season 5 Week 6

The Fortnite Week 6 quests are here, are there's a strong angling theme running through all of these weekly tasks to tie them together. It's nice to see the Fortnite quests being interconnected, so we're not just plodding through a series of random assignments, and the set we have here are all aquatic in nature. Whether you're destroying ships or exploding fishing spots, there's plenty here to keep you occupied in Fortnite, and if you're unsure of how to complete any element of these challenges then we've got the full lowdown on all of the Fortnite Week 6 quests.

Fortnite Week 6 quests Season 5

If you're looking for some extra information, we're here to assist with the complete list of Fortnite Week 6 quests in Season 5:

Blow up Fishing Holes at Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, or Flopper Pond

Blow up Fishing Holes at Lazy Lake Island, Lake Canoe, and near Steamy Stacks

Between these two quests you have plenty of choices for where you can go to blow up Fortnite Fishing Holes, but if you're unfamiliar with any of those landmarks then we have all of the locations covered in our separate guide. Either pick up some grenades or hop in a motorboat, then find some Fishing Holes and start blasting.

Catch Fish

As long as you have a fishing rod, you can catch fish in pretty much any body of water. However, if you can cast into one of the Fishing Holes marked on the surface then you'll have a much better chance of landing a catch.

Signal the Coral Buddies

To signal the Fortnite Coral Buddies, you need to head up into the watery Coral Castle location then find the row of conch shells to toot on and call them up.

Destroy Motorboats

You'll find Fortnite motorboats at plenty of locations along the various coastlines, though destroying them does take a bit of work. Try blasting one with the missiles from another, or driving it onto dry land then wearing it down with your weapons.

Destroy Boats

This refers to the scenery boats as opposed to the ones you can drive, and you'll find them at certain coastal locations – try visiting Craggy Cliffs, Shipwreck Cove in the southeast corner, or Sharky Shell to the northwest if you want a specific area to aim for.

Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels

You'll find Fishing Rod Barrels all over the island near to water, especially on jetties along the edges of lakes and rivers, so head to those locations as start smashing them up.

